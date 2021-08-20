Bihar: Proxy war between Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap continue

Advertisement

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the self declared Krishna in Lalu Prasad Yadav family on Friday had to make a hasty retreat from 10, Circular Road bungalow as his younger brother and leader of opposition, Tejaswi Yadav literally told him to "get out".



An angry former health minister and elder son of RJD president, Tej Pratap came out of the bungalow and told media persons, "I was not allowed to talk to my brother, His advisor, Sanjay Yadav, prevented us from talking to each other. Now, I will expose everything wrong in the family".



Tej Pratap Yadav had gone to meet the junior Yadav to discuss the removal of students wing president, Aakash Yadav, by state RJD president, Jagdanand Singh, on Thursday without consulting him as he is patron of the RJD Chhatra Sabha appointed by Lalu.



Singh was called dictator by Tej Pratap who alleged the state party president was hell bent upon destroying the party. Singh refuses to meet party leaders and follow bureaucratic behaviour.



Reacting to the charge of Tejpratap, Singh questioned "Who is Tejpratap? I am accountable to Lalu Prasad only". Singh had been abstaining from visiting party office for the last ten days and even did not attend the Independence day celebrations to register his protest against Tej Pratap Yadav.



Tej Pratap alleged conspiracy to keep him out of RJD and threatened he would approach court for action against the party president. He also apprehended Jagdanand would get him liquidated physically.



He described Jagdanand Singh as Dhrishratra and Sanjay Kumar Yadav, personal aide of Tejaswi as Shakuni of Mahabharata. Sanjay is IT expert from Haryana and close to Tejaswi since Delhi school days.



Lalu Yadav in 2017 had officially declared his younger son, Tejaswi as his political heir. Lalu is staying with her eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, MP in New Delhi.

