'Won't be participating in party activities': Tej Pratap Yadav urges father Lalu Prasad to take action against Jagadanand Singh; here's story so far

A fresh controversy has erupted in Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Party President Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav has urged the former to take action against RJD's Bihar President Jagadanand Singh. This comes after Singh sacked youth wing state head Akash Yadav. "If there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Thursday.

Here's the story so far:

RJD Bihar President Jagadanand Singh on Wednesday evening sacked Akash Yadav from his post. According to a report, he was removed and replaced by Gagan Kumar after Singh held a closed-door meeting with Tejashwi Yadav at his residence. Apparently, Yadav is considered to be very close to Tej Pratap.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Jagadanand Singh said he is only answerable to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"I didn't know he (Tej Pratap) was angry. Maybe he has a misunderstanding. He wants to make a small thing into a big matter," Singh said. "Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, he (Tej Pratap) is one of them. Does he have any other post in the party?" he added.

Singh's remarks, meanwhile, made Tej Pratap furious. Lashing out at him, Yadav said the Bihar RJD President thinks that it's his party. Party constitution wasn't followed while removing Akash Yadav, alleged Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap said: "He (RJD Bihar Pres Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it's his party. Party constitution wasn't followed, why no notice was issued to our student leaders? By saying "Who's Tej Pratap Yadav, is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'."

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him, if there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he added.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:53 PM IST