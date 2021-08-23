e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:32 PM IST

PM Modi did not commit nor deny caste based census demand, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Law Kumar Mishra
Patna: A 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of a nationwide caste-based census.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make commitment nor gave an assurance on caste based census to the 11 leaders of Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who led the delegation, said after meeting, "PM gave an appointment, he heard us. He has to take a decision. Whatever right he thinks will be appropriate".


Leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav (RJD) who was also a part of the delegation said, "On my demand, CM had sought an appointment with PM..I am thankful to both PM and CM. My father (Lalu Prasad) had been demanding the caste based census for long, When we have census of birds, animals and trees,why not caste based census?'

Ajit Kumar Sharma, leader of Congress legislature party claimed, "Prime minister neither said yes or denied our demand".

Besides Bihar Chief Minister, other members of the delegation include RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the minister for education and parliamentary affairs, former Chief Minister and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma and BJP leader and Bihar minister Janak Ram, CPI-ML legislature party leader Mahboob Alam, Akhtarul Imam of AIMIM, Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Suryakant Paswan of CPI and Ajay Kumar of CPI(M).

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:32 PM IST
