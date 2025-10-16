 Bihar News: Security Tightened At Patna Civil Court Following Bomb Threat
Security at Patna civil court was heightened after a bomb threat was received via email, claiming explosives were planted on the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads searched the court thoroughly, but nothing was found. The threat appears to be a hoax, and the cyber cell is investigating the origin of the email.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Bihar News: Security Tightened At Patna Civil Court Following Bomb Threat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: Security was beefed up at the Patna civil court here following a bomb threat received by the authorities, officials said on Thursday.

The entire court premises were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious object was found, they said.

"A bomb threat was received on the email of the office of the district judge, Patna civil court. It mentioned that explosives were planted inside the court premises. Security was immediately beefed up, and bomb disposal and dog squads were pressed into service," Patna (Central) SP, Diksha, told PTI.

"Offices within the court premises were thoroughly checked and nothing was found... Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax," she said.

A case has been registered, and the cyber cell is looking into the origin of the email, the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

