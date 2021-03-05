Bihar Minister’s brother kicks up storm, opens govt function

Patna

Opposition leaders created a furore in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday after Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries dept Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Sahani participated in a government programme at Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali and handed over the keys of vehicles under a state government scheme to the beneficiaries.

Opposition RJD leader Bhai Virendra slammed Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahani, who had sent his brother on his behalf for attending a government programme and demanded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar take cognizance of the matter.