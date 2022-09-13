Bihar: Man supplies liquor from Ballia to Darauli on bike despite ban; Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar

Nearly a month after breaking alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been under constant attack from the opposition. Chirag Paswan, Prashant Kishor, and RCP Singh have been constantly criticising the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagatbandhan government.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan shared a video of a person riding a bike who claimed to openly supply liquor from Ballia to Darauli. Paswan attempted to refute Nitish Kumar's government's assertions that liquor is now banned in Bihar.

Earlier too, Paswan has criticised the government for the rise in crime in Bihar. He has also criticised CM and the state police, calling them failures. He has been sharing about a variety of problems.

In his latest tweet over liquor, Paswan's tweet in Hindi reads, "CM Nitish Kumar, it's okay if your focus is more on the Prime Minister's chair, but if you had paid a little attention here, then all this might not have been happening in Bihar. See how liquor is being supplied openly and your police are watching as mute spectators."

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016 and is punishable by a 10-year prison sentence.

As a large number of offenders were first-timers who were lodged in jails, adding to the number of pending cases, which was more than three lakh, the Nitish Kumar government eventually amended the Liquor Prohibition Act under Article 37.

While many deaths have also been reported in the state due to the consumption of spurious liquor.