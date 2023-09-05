 Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur

Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur

After the incident, Suman Kumar Yadav of Fuli Dumar village picked up his severed arm and ran towards the hospital with the hope that doctors may rejoin it.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur | Representative Photo

Patna, September 5: A man lost his arm after falling off a moving train in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, an official said. The incident occurred at Sultanganj railway station on Sunday night. After the incident, Suman Kumar Yadav of Fuli Dumar village picked up his severed arm and ran towards the hospital with the hope that doctors may rejoin it.

The local GRP personnel of Sultanganj rail police station spotted the victim and admitted him in a referral hospital in Sultanganj. After the preliminary treatment, the doctors have referred him to Bhagalpur’s JLN medical college and hospital for better treatment.

“We have saved a man who fell from a running train and lost his arm. He is admitted to the hospital. We have informed the family members of the victim about the accident,” said SHO of GRP Sultanganj.

Read Also
Delhi: Librarian Dies After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train At Najafgarh Metro Station; CCTV...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Jam Grips Delhi As Security Measures Intensify, Common Man In Disarray; See...

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Jam Grips Delhi As Security Measures Intensify, Common Man In Disarray; See...

Harish Salve Marries At 68: Who Is Ace Lawyer's Third Wife Trina? More Details Emerge

Harish Salve Marries At 68: Who Is Ace Lawyer's Third Wife Trina? More Details Emerge

Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur

Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur

UN Experts 'Alarmed' By Human Rights Violations In Manipur

UN Experts 'Alarmed' By Human Rights Violations In Manipur