Delhi: Librarian Dies After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train At Najafgarh Metro Station; CCTV Footage Surfaces

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's Najafgarh metro station on Monday, Delhi Police official said. The deceased was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh area who was working as a librarian in Uttarakhand's Devprayag.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the moment Kumar jumped in front of the moving train at Najafgarh metro station.

Kumar was married and had a daughter

According to police, on Monday around 9.26 a.m, an information regarding a person jumping before metro at Najafgarh station was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was discovered that Kumar had jumped in front of the metro train and died on the spot," said a senior police official.

"The CCTV footage has been examined, and the family members of the deceased have arrived at the scene. Kumar was married and had a daughter. The Crime Team and FSL team are being summoned to inspect the area," added the official.

"Inquest proceeding under section 174 CrPC is going on," the official added.

(With inputs from IANS)

