 Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JDU, RJD Caught Again In Parivar, Parivarvad Duel
Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
There seems to be no end to verbal duel between RJD and JDU over a large family and the dynasty succession. After former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his dig at his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for having a large family, JDU national spokesperson and political adviser KC Tyagi said his party was against large families and dynastic politics both.

The sheer size of population poses a major challenge before the country and my party is strongly in favour of family planning, Tyagi remarked.

6 members of Lalu family in politics

The JDU leader said his party was also against dynastic succession as was practiced in RJD. Now, six family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad were in active politics.

Besides Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi, his two sons and two daughters are in politics. Yadavs have played a major role in politics but Lalu is not even preparing other Yadav to emerge as a strong leader and is simply promoting his family members only, he remarked.

He said on the other hand, Nitish, former chief minister Karpoori Thakur and revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan never promoted their families, proving themselves to be true socialists. Even former Uttar Pradesh and founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav promoted his family in politics, he added.

