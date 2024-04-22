Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Leader Mehboob Ali Kaiser Joins RJD

In a shot in the arm, former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader and MP from Khagaria Mehboob Ali Kaiser joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday.

Kaiser was the lone Muslim MP from the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar. Now, the RJD may hope to consolidate Muslim votes when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is striving hard and telling the minority community voters in his rallies how his government worked for their welfare while sharing power with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kaiser joined the RJD in presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav and state chief Jagdanand Singh.

#WATCH | Former Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader & Khagaria MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joins RJD in the presence of former Bihar deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. pic.twitter.com/pocZWtdrgN — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

He won the 2019 election on LJP ticket from Khagaria. He joined a rebel group headed by former union minister and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, revolting against LJP(RV) president Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. When the BJP did not givea single seat to Paras's RLJP in the seat distribution deal, Kaiser tried to improve his relations with Chirag. Chirag instead fielded Rajesh Verma, prompting Kaiser to join the RJD. Soon, party leadership appointed him as the RJD national vice president.

Tejashwi said, "We will gain from Kaiser's experience as he has joined the RJD when the Constitution is under threat from the Modi government at the Centre."

Kaiser started his political career with the Congress as he also served the grand old party as the president of its state unit from 2010 to 2013. He joined the LJP and won the LS polls in 2014 and 2019.