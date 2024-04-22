Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'NOTA' Is Not To Be Taken Lightly In The State

representative pic

In the past decade, the introduction of the None of the Above (NOTA) option by the Election Commission has reshaped the electoral landscape in Uttar Pradesh, with its impact becoming increasingly In the past decade, the introduction of the None of the Above (NOTA) option by the Election Commission has reshaped the electoral landscape in Uttar Pradesh, with its impact becoming increasingly discernible. As voters exercise their right to reject all candidates, the figures from recent elections paint a compelling picture of NOTA's rising influence.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Robertsganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a notable surge in NOTA votes, where it secured the fourth position. Moreover, in Machhilishahr Lok Sabha seat, where the margin between victory and defeat was a mere 181 votes, a staggering 10,830 voters opted for NOTA, underscoring its significance as a decisive factor.

Across the 13 seats of Purvanchal, the trend of escalating NOTA votes has been evident year after year. For instance, in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, while 2,051 votes were cast for NOTA in 2014, the number surged to 4,037 in 2019, resulting in the defeat of 22 candidates.

Similarly, in Ballia, NOTA secured the fourth position with 9,615 votes, indicating a growing sentiment of discontent among voters.

According to data from the Election Commission, the proportion of voters opting for NOTA in Uttar Pradesh increased from 0.71% in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 0.84% in 2019.

This shift signifies a rising disenchantment among voters with the available political options. In the 2014 elections, nine candidates in Ballia received fewer votes than NOTA, highlighting a significant rejection of traditional party candidates. Despite the presence of established parties and independents, NOTA emerged as a formidable contender, garnering 6,670 votes in the constituency.

The electoral dynamics of Ballia further exemplify the evolving role of NOTA. With a voter turnout of 53.3% in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 15 candidates vying for the seat, Bharat Singh of the BJP clinched victory with 3,59,758 votes, while Neeraj Shekhar of the Samajwadi Party secured the runner-up position with 2,20,324 votes.

As NOTA continues to gain traction in Uttar Pradesh elections, it signifies a growing demand for better governance and representation, compelling political parties to introspect and address the concerns of the electorate. With NOTA being invoked frequently, it is becoming one of the imponderables that can impact an election.

