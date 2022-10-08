Bihar issues order to kill tiger linked to 9 deaths in West Champaran | ANI

The Bihar government issued an order to kill a tiger that has reportedly killed nine people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of the state.

"Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed four people in past three days," DFO told ANI.

The directive comes after a 34-year-old man from Dumari village under Singahi panchayat in the Ranghiya forest range of VTR was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday morning. He was the second victim in 24 hours and fourth since September.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl in Singahi Mustoli village was killed, the reserve's wild conservator and field director, Dr Neshamani K said.

A total of seven people have been killed by the same tiger since May so far, he added.

The state government’s release read, "An order has been given to kill the man-eating tiger that has caused death to the common life. This order has been issued by the Department’s Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, Bihar Shri Prabhat Kumar Gupta, in which it has been considered necessary to kill the man-eating tiger in view of all the circumstances."