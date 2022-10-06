e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Youth spotted taking selfie with tiger at Panna Tiger Reserve 

A video of the youth risking their life to click a picture of the tiger went viral on social media on Thursday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Snap from the viral video |
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths was spotted taking selfies with a tiger moving on Panna-Chhatarpur road at Panna Tiger Reserve. According to reports the incident occurred on Wednesday.

A video of the youth risking their life to click a picture of the tiger went viral on social media on Thursday. According to the viral video, the group of youths were  getting close to clicking the snap of the tiger while the tiger was slowly crossing the road and moving toward bushes.

After the video went viral on social media, Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda tweeted the video and wrote, “Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this weird behaviour.”

Notably, there are about 70 tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve, which are often seen crossing the village boundary, roads apart from the core and buffer area of ​​the forest.

article-image

