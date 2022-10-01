MP: September lucky for diamonds hunders in Panna, 10 more found

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month of September has proved to be a lucky month for diamond hunters trying their luck in Panna diamond mines. Diamonds have been found in the Patti area of Panna during this month on a regular basis. On Thursday, as many as ten diamonds were found from the mines of Patti area and they have been deposited at the Panna diamond office for auction.

Sources said that Dukhman Ahirwar of Chhatarpur found 6 diamonds, weighing a total of 2.46 carats on Thursday. Satna resident Ashok Khare found two diamonds, weighing a total of 6.37 carats. Panna resident Jagan Jadia found a diamond weighing 4.74 carat. Lakhan Kewat was also lucky to find a diamond of 3.47 carat. All of them have deposited their diamonds at the Panna diamond office. It is learnt that these diamonds will be put for auction on October 18.

Diamond examiner at Panna diamond office, Anupam Singh told “Free Press,” it is the blessing of almighty or great luck that people involved in diamond hunting are discovering diamonds regularly. He said that as per his knowledge, it had never happened in the past that so many diamonds have been found at regular intervals. He also attributed frequent diamond discovery in shallow mines of Panna to good rainfall which resulted in soil erosion that helps diamond diggers to find diamonds.

On September 28, as many as five diamonds were found by diamond hunters from the mines of Panna. On September 24, a labourer had found a diamond during a last-ditch effort before leaving for his home in Uttar Pradesh. On September 24, four diamonds were found in the mines of Panna.