Bhopal: Pushottam Maharaj takes three-day Samadhi in TT Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Self-styled godman Purshottam Maharaj has taken three-day Samadhi at the Bhadra Kali Bijasen Darbar situated in the TT Nagar area on Friday morning at 10 am.

The seven-day Bhagwa Katha began on Tuesday and will end on October 3rd. The Maharaj has announced to take three days Samadhi from Friday.

Maharaj took the Samadhi in presence of thousands of devotees and other sadhu and saints.

A six-feet long, five-feet broad, and seven-feet deep pit had been dug for the Samadhi. The Maharaj sat in the pit in Dhyan Mudra and the pit was covered with cloth and soil.

Earlier on Thursday the senior police officer had met the Maharaj and requested him to cancel the Samadhi program, but the Maharaj was adamant to take the Samadhi.