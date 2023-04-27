Bihar: IAS lobby condemns Nitish Kumar's decision to prematurely release former MP Anand Mohan Singh

Central IAS Association requests Bihar govt to rethink release of Anand Mohan Singh |

The central IAS Association has condemned Nitish Kumar’s decision on premature release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who is charged with the murder of 1985 batch IAS officer G Krishnaiah on December 4, 1994, when he was district magistrate of Gopalganj.

The decision is a denial of justice, the association said, and requested Kumar to reconsider it.

“The release of a convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice. Such a decision leads to impunity, erodes the morale of a public servant and undermines public order. It is a mockery of the administration of justice,” the statement said.

Statement of IAS association

“A conviction on charge of murder of a public servant on duty cannot be reclassified to a less heinous category; any amendment of an existing rule of classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer is denial of justice,” it said.

The members of the association on Wednesday met Krishanaiah' widow Uma Devi and informed her that they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Uma Devi asked Bihar CM to not yeild before criminals

Uma Devi asked the Bihar chief minister not to yield before criminals to remain in power and said Singh should remain in jail “till his death”. PL Puniya,a senior Congress Dalit leader and a retired IAS officer of the 1974 batch, described Nitish as anti-Dalit and suggested he change his decision.

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi also called Nitish anti-Dalit and said the chief minister was patronising criminals for political gain. He alleged that the chief minister had manipulated prison rules to facilitate early release of criminals sent to jail in cases of murder and dacoity.

Anand Mohan Singh's family says they'll meet Krishnaiah's kin, try to pacify them

Meanwhile, Singh, who was on a fortnight parole to attend the ring ceremony of his son Chetan Anand, an RJD MLA, returned to Saharsa jail to complete formalities for his release following the orders of the law department. He would return to Patna on Thursday.

His family members, including daughter Surbhi Anand, have said they would meet the wife and daughter of Krishnaiah soon and try to pacify them.

