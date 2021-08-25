Bihar: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Buxar

Patna: An Indian Air Force, CH-47 Chinook helicopter made an emergency landing in a farm field at Buxar, 100 kms west from Patna on Wednesday evening.

The IAF helicopter which had taken off from Allahabad air base was scheduled to land at Bihta air base, 30 kms from here.

All the 20 IAF officials and men are safe and have been rescued by the police, They are staying at the Manikpuri high school building at Dhansoi police station.

Buxar police said rotor system of the helicopter developed problems forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. As the area is flooded, wheels of the helicopter dipped into the waterlogged field.

Buxar administration rushed a team of doctors to examine the IAF personnel.

Technicians have been sent from Bihta IAF station to get the helicopter repaired.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:16 PM IST