Bihar Horror: Female Cop Kills Mother-In-Law & 2 Kids, Husband Slits Her Throat And Dies By Suicide In Bhagalpur; Probe Underway

Bhagalpur: In a shocking incident, five people were found dead inside government quarters in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Among the deceased was a female police constable who lived with her family in the quarters at the Police Line. There are reports that four family members were found murdered with their throats slit, and one person was found hanging from the ceiling in the same room. A suicide note was also found in the house, claiming that the female police constable killed her mother-in-law and two children, after which the husband murdered her in a fit of rage and then committed suicide.

However, the police suspect that the husband killed the other members of the family and then committed suicide. The female constable who has been identified as Neetu Kumari was living in the same house with her husband Pankaj, two kids - Shivansh (4.5) and Shreya (3.5). Pankaj's mother Asha Devi (65) also lived in the same house. Pankaj has claimed in the suicide note that Neetu murdered their two kids and her mother-in-law. Then he decided to kill himself.

The police found the dead bodies of all the members of the same family with their throats slit and Pankaj's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling. Pankaj also accused Neetu of having an illicit affair with someone else. He mentioned in the suicide note that Neetu had an affair with another man due to which she killed his mother and the kids. In a fit of rage, he killed her and he was also taking his own life.

The incident came to light when the milkman arrived at the house on Tuesday (August 13) morning, around 9 AM. He knocked at the door and as the door remained unanswered for a long time, this raised suspicion among the neighbours after which they broke the door and entered the house. They found the dead bodies of the family members and informed the police about the incident.

The police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. They have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.