 UP Horror: Monster Husband Kills Wife By Inserting Rolling Pin Inside Her Private Parts In Firozabad; Arrested
Horrific details emerged from the shocking case where a drunk husband brutalized his wife and subjected her to unthinkable torture in UP's Firozabad. During the post-mortem, it was found that a rolling pin was inserted inside the private parts of the woman. The husband had bit her at multiple places and thrashed her brutally. The accused husband was arrested for the heinous crime.

Updated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Accused husband arrested for subjecting wife to painful death in UP's Firozabad | X

In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, a drunk man inserted a belan (rolling pin) inside the private parts of his wife and thrashed her to death. The accused husband along with his brothers beat his wife to death.

It was revealed in the post-mortem that a rolling pin was inserted inside the woman's private parts. There were also multiple marks of injury all over her body due to the thrashing. The doctor performing postmortem was shocked to find the belan or the rolling pin touching the woman's intestine, according to reports.

The accused husband, identified as Surjeet, had a fight with his 28-year-old wife Reshma on Monday (August 5) night. Drunk, the accused first tied up Reshma and thrashed her along with his brothers in the house before the abominable act.

Reshma was beaten up so brutally that she died in the house.

Shocking Details Come To Light

According to local reports, the drunk husband did not stop at torturing his wife by inserting a rolling pin inside her private parts. He allegedly also bit her and thrashed her with a belt.

The victim died after she was thrashed brutally. The incident has sent shockwaves in the locality and nearby area.

The accused Surjeet was married to the victim, Reshma, 10 years ago. They used to fight regularly, according to reports. However, on Monday (August 5) night, Surjeet reached home in an inebriated state.

He reportedly had an argument with his wife, Reshma, following which he did the despicable act of thrashing and torturing her.

Police Shocked At Brutality, Arrest Accused

When police reached the residence, they found Reshma's body lying lifeless on the cot. They found injury marks on her body and sent if for postmortem. It was revealed in the postmortem that a rolling pin was inserted inside the private parts of the victim.

Police arrested the accused following a complaint made by Reshma's brother. Reshma's brother Awadhesh also alleged that two brothers of Surjeet were also involved in beating and torturing his sister. Police is looking for the other accused who are absconding.

