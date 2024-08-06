Mumbai: 2 Disabled Men Arrested For Killing Friend In Pydhonie; Shocking Video Of Crime Surfaces

Accused Pravin Chawda in black shirt And Accused ShivJeet Singh in black t shirt |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 30 year-old physically challenged man was allegedly clobbered to death with a hammer by two speech impared persons at Phydonie on Sunday night. The gruesome was done reportedly as per instructions given over a video call by two persons, including a woman.

The video, accessed by the FPJ, shows the woman and another person asking the killers to hit him the nude man, whose limbs were tied with a rope, with a hammer. After the murder, the accused stuffed the dead body in a trolley bag and took it to Dadar station (C.R) in a taxi.

After alighting a the station, one of the accused fled while the other accused wheeled the bag on the platform before boarding Tutari Express going to Sawantwadi. His movements aroused the suspicion of a policeman on patrol duty who asked him to unzip the bag and was shocked to find a dead body inside.

Police officials added that the accused had planned to board and dump the body in a river in the Konkan.

Image of the house where both the accused killed Shaikh |

According to the Pydhonie police, the murdered victim is identified as Arshad Shaikh, a resident of Kalina in Santacruz. Shaikh, who is also speech impaired, was with the two arrested accused - Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda - on the dreadful night - as they have been friends for a long period.



The police added that on Sunday night they were partying during which there was a verbal spat regarding a woman. Matters got escalated and one of them made a video call to the woman, who along with her friend, instructed the accused to kill Shaikh.



Arshad Shaikh, the brother of the deceased, toldthe Free Press Journal that, “I received a video on WhatsApp which showed my brother, who was naked, being brutally assaulted. My brother was tied up while Singh and Chawda were instructed by a man and a woman to assault him. I know for the fact that the two unknown persons had got supari (contract) from a man in Dubai to kill my brother. The accused made a video call where there were at least 15 individuals who witnessed the brutal murder of my brother.” The deceased worked in Kurla but on the day of the incident, when Chawda asked him to come to Gulalwadi in Pydhonie for a party.

Government Railway Police constable Madhav Kendre who first spotted the accused with the trolley bag at Dadar station, said, “I was deployed for night patrolling on platform no. 11when I saw a person trying to push and pull a bag which appeared suspicious to me. Since the man seemed struggling to speak, he couldn’t communicate anything. Hence, we checked the bag and found a body inside in a bloodied state. I informed my seniors, while subsequently detaining the accused for questioning.”



The investigation also revealed that Jay Chawda is well settled and owns a house in Pydhonie, He is also a sketch artist and has 11,000 followers on instagram and also worked in the photoshop studio located in Andheri.



The shop owner, whose shop is located on the ground floor of Chawda's building, said, "Chawda's father died five years ago, and his mother and brother live in Canada. Chawda doesn't live here but comes to stay at his house with friends on weekends."



After detaining Chawda, the police were facing difficulties understanding the sign language so late night they asked for help from a constable whose son is also speech impaired. Chawda reportedly confessed in sign language that he and his friend had killed Shaikh.



The police then sought the services of a sign language teacher who talked to the accused and reported that they were giving contradictory versons. "This is complicatin out investigation," an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II M.K. Garg said, "We are investigating all angles. We are facing communication issues with both the accused." The case has been registered under Sections 103 (1), 238 (c), 3 (5) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.