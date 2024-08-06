Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Man In Pydhonie, Body Found In Gunny Bag At Dadar Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Pydhonie police on Monday arrested two individuals who allegedly murdered a 30-year-old man resident of Santacruz’s Kalina area. The arrested accused are identified as Shivjeet Surendra Singh and Jai Pravin Chavda, while the deceased victim is Arshad Ali Shaikh.

The matter first surfaced at the night during the route patrolling of Government Railway Police (GRP) on platform number 11 at Dadar railway station. The patrolling police officers noticed an individual who was struggling with a gunny bag he was carrying which seemed suspicious to them.

Upon inspecting the bag, they discovered a body inside, in a bloodied state with injury across the body. The police said that prima facie the body of the youth seemed to be between the ages of 30 to 35.

Police sources revealed that the deceased Shaikh, was friends with the accused Singh, and Chavda. The trio, on Thursday night had allegedly spent time together at Chavda’s house at Kika Street in Pydhonie.

The scuffle between Shaikh and the accused began after the topic regarding a woman came up, followed by a verbal argument. The matter gradually escalated which led to the duo attacking Shaikh. As per the police, Shaikh was hit using a hammer which is suspected to be his cause of death.

In an attempt to dispose off the body, they planned to wrap the body inside a gunny bag. Their plan was to dump the body on a waterbody like lake, outside Mumbai. Chavda took the gunny bag, travelled towards Dadar station, planning to board a train. However, the plan was busted when GRP officials caught hold of him with the gunny bag.

As per standard operating procedure, Shaikh was taken to Sion hospital but he was declared dead before arrival. During the police interrogation, Chavda revealed Singh's role in the case, who was later arrested from Ulhasnagar near Kalyan.

"As per our primary investigation, we have found that, both the accused killed Shaikh inside the house because of the one common female friend among all three individuals, and further investigation is underway in this case" said police officials.

The case has been registered under under Section 103 (1), 238 (c), 3 (5) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.