Mumbai: Police Issue Notice To 67-Year-Old Society Chairman For Allegedly Biting Off Member's Thumb During Society Meeting In Dahisar

Mumbai: The MHB police issued a notice to society chairman Nityanand Padiyal for allegedly biting a member's thumb. The police have registered a case against Nityanand Padiyal, 67, for allegedly biting and cutting the thumb of a society member. The case was filed under section 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.

On Sunday, an incident occurred at the Amarnath Apartment in Mhatre Wadi, Dahisar West. That morning, the society held a meeting with many members in attendance. Padiyal has been the chairman of the society for 20 years.

During the meeting, an argument broke out between Chairman Padiyal and member Aditya Desai, 47, over a particular issue. The altercation escalated to the point where Padiyal allegedly injured Desai by biting his left hand's thumb.

Desai, who keeps tenants in the building, often returns home late from work. The chairman of the building objected to this and instructed the building watchman to shut the gate, which Desai felt was harassment. Regarding this, Desai filed an online complaint, which Padiyal learned about during the meeting, leading to a fight breaking out.

Desai alleges that Chairman Padiyal intentionally cut his thumb, stating, "On Sunday at 11 am, our society meeting at Amarnath Apartment was held. A few issues were to be discussed. I attended the meeting and presented an application to Chairman Padiyal. He began speaking to me harshly, and I responded sternly. He then pushed me, causing me to fall on the floor. He sat on my chest and broke my spectacles. In the struggle to defend myself, my thumb went into his mouth, and he bit it off completely. It is extremely painful."