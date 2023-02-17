Bihar govt warns action against obscene Bhojpuri songs in films and on social media

Representative image |

Obscenity and double entendre in songs in Bhojpuri films and on the social media will invite legal action from the local police, the Bihar government warned on Friday.

In a notice to district magistrates and superintendents of police, SP of Special Branch at police headquarters in Patna said penal action should be taken against the singers and composers of vulgar songs.

The SP in his circular said care should be taken to enforce total ban on vulgar Bhojpuri songs during the coming Shivratri and Holi festivals. He recalled on February 11, violence erupted in Bhojpuri-speaking Bhojpur and Siwan districts during a public show by Bhojpuri singers, who had used abusive words in their songs against particular castes.

Police had to intervene when the singers attacked scheduled castes through their songs. Peace was restored following lathicharge and suspension of the show.

According to the circular, Bhojpuri songs were disturbing social harmony in rural Bihar. Some Bhojpuri singers are attacking women. He warned against screening of obscene Bhojpuri films and said songs should be banned in their respective districts. During the marriage season, Bhojpuri singers with double meaning items are in great demand.

Singers like Manoj Tiwary, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua and Ravi Kishan Shukla, have earned recognition in the film industry.

Pawan Singh and Akshra Singh, both Bhojpuri singers, have been in great demand in eastern UP and Bihar for the past several years. Their vulgar Bhojpuri songs are in circulation on trains and buses and CDs available on the highway eateries from Ghazipur to Raxaul.