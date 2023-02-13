Bihar: Chair thrown at CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad during 'Samadhan Yatra', visuals surface

ANI

A shocking case of a chair being thrown at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra has come to light in state's Aurangabad district. This incident happened when the CM had gone to inaugurate the Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan in Kanchanpur.

𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗿𝘆 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀

As per reports, the villagers got angry and broke the chairs when the security personnel stopped them from meeting the CM. Meanwhile, a young man threw a broken chair towards the CM, which fell right in front of him. Security personnel took away the chair, while trying to identify the person who threw it.

𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗿

This is not the first incident of people's display of displeasure during the Samadhan Yatra. Earlier on February 5, angry people had created ruckus and arson on the road in Katihar for not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister. People had alleged that CM Nitish Kumar did not meet them.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗠 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁

A few days before this, Nitish Kumar was shown black flag by a youth in Saran district. Back then, the CM was returning to Patna after finishing the programme. A young man stood in front of the vehicle of Nitish's convoy near Joganiya Kothi in the city. As soon as the young man showed the black flag to Nitish, the police administration present there got flustered and the policemen took the young man into custody.

