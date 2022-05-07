Bihar: Father rapes daughter, arrested after video of assault goes viral

Patna: A 50-year-old father was booked for raping his daughter in Bihar's Samastipur district after she shared a video of the assault online.

18-year-old shot a video of her father raping her and shared the clip on social media to seek justice.

The accused who was arrested, is a teacher by profession and resident of Rosera in Samastipur. His 18-year-old daughter accused him of raping and threatening her.



Rosera subdivision DSP Sahiyar Akhtar said that as the video went viral, police registered an FIR based on the daughter's complaint and arrested the accused father.



"Police have arrested the father who was seen assaulting [the victim] in the viral video. Legal action is being taken...and other accused are being ascertained based on the statement. Raids are also being conducted," DSP Sahiyar Akhtar told India Today.

Police questioned the father and initiated a probe to find if there were other accused in the case.

According to the report, the victim's mother didn't object to the assault and that her maternal uncle used to pressure her to remain quiet over the incident.

