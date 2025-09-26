 Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Sounds Poll Bugle, Unveils New Party Symbol 'Blackboard' Amid Growing RJD Rift
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
Patna (Bihar): In a dramatic late-night political move, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, unveiled the election symbol of his newly formed party, Janshakti Janata Dal. The announcement, made on social media around 2 am on Friday, sent ripples across Bihar’s political circles as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.

The new symbol, a blackboard, was revealed alongside a campaign poster that carried bold promises of change. The poster declared, “Jan Jan ki Shakti, Jan Jan ka Raj, Bihar ka Vikas karenge Tej Pratap.” The move signals Tej Pratap’s attempt to position himself as an independent political force after being expelled from both the RJD and his family for six years by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“We are fully dedicated and prepared for the complete development of Bihar. Our aim is to bring comprehensive change and construct a new system. We are ready for a long struggle to achieve this goal,” Tej Pratap wrote in his accompanying message.

Trouble For RJD's Mahagathbandhan

The announcement comes at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its Mahagathbandhan partners are facing internal disagreements over seat-sharing and the chief ministerial face. While Tejashwi Yadav is being projected by many as the alliance leader, consensus remains elusive. Tej Pratap’s parallel political path only adds to the growing turbulence within the opposition bloc.

Tej Pratap has already declared that he will contest the elections from Mahua, his traditional stronghold and has repeatedly ruled out any possibility of returning to the RJD fold. He has also been openly critical of his younger brother Tejashwi’s leadership, often accusing the party of sidelining him.

