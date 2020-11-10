Bihar Elections 2020: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav leads by over 8,000 votes in Raghopur Assembly constituency

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, widened his lead by over 8,000 votes in the Raghopur Assembly constituency. Tejashwi Yadav is ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Satish Kumar by 8,537 votes in the Raghopur assembly seat of Bihar.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was seen leading in Raghopur with 25,874 votes at 2.20 pm, as per the data available on the Election Commission of India. BJP's Satish Kumar has secured 17,337 votes while Lok Jan Shakti Party's Rakesh Roshan secured 8380 votes.

Tejashwi had won the 2015 Assembly seat from Raghopur, which was once represented by Lalu Prasad between 1995 and 2005. After Lalu Prasad, the seat was represented by his wife Rabri Devi between 2005 and 2010. In 2010, BJP's Satish Kumar had defeated Rabri Devi. The Raghopur seat is considered as one of the strongholds of Lalu Prasad.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA in Bihar was ahead of its rivals in more than half of the state's 243 assembly seats, with the BJP appearing set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to trends available so far.