Bihar Elections 2020: Poll results likely to be delayed; here's why

Counting of votes is under way for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections, but the result declaration this time will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic which is likely to cause some delay in the release of the final result.

According to reports, results might be delayed a bit this time as the number of polling stations were raised from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

"Earlier we used to have 38 counting centres for 38 districts but this time we have 55 counting centres and the simple reason is that we want to maintain social distance," Bihar Chief Election Commissioner HR Srinivasa told ANI.

The poll results could be delayed by 4-5 hours because of the increase in the number of polling booths due to the pandemic. “Earlier, we used to declare the poll result in 12 hours. This year, it might take an additional four to five hours due to increase in counting rounds, before the actual result is declared,” an EC source told Deccan Herald.