Bihar Elections 2020: Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Congress, RJD for 'silence' during anti-CAA protests; responds to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lashed out at Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for their "silence" during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests earlier this year.

"I want to tell Congress, RJD & their clones: your silence during the agitation is not forgotten. While BJP leaders were calling people of Seemanchal 'ghuspethiye', RJD-INC didn't open their mouths once," he tweeted.

Owaisi also made some sharp remarks in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijaya Dashmi speech. In his annual address, Bhagwat spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Article 370.

"The CAA does not oppose any particular religious community, but those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population," Bhagwat said.

He added, "Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Even before something could be thought out, coronavirus crept in. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue."