Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Leads From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene Videos Surfaced Ahead Of Polls

Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Kumar Goes Viral | X

Patna, November 14: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded with a number of controversies, one of them involved alleged obscene videos of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar Pintu days ahead of polling. The videos surfaced on social media and the opposition targeted the leader after which he issued clarification and demanded an inquiry into the matter. As the counting of votes unfolds, the latest trend shows Sunil Kumar leading from the Sitamarhi assembly seat. The final results will be out only when the counting of votes ends.

The clips began circulating on social media days before the first phase of polling on November 6. Despite the widespread circulation of the video, Sunil Kumar managed to maintain an early lead in the latest trends as shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He is leading from the Sitamarhi assembly seat with over 2,000 votes.

Two separate videos were reportedly circulating on social media - one allegedly showing a man in an objectionable position with a woman and the other depicting a naked man engaged in indecent behaviour with a nude girl on video call.

The BJP workers and supporters dismissed the videos and claimed that it is a part of larger political conspiracy aimed at damaging his image ahead of the elections. They also alleged that the footage is doctored and morphed, they also demanded an impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the viral video.

Sunil Kumar stated that the same video had also surfaced around two years ago, when he was serving as an MP. He also said that the clip was originally circulated in an attempt to prevent him from securing a party ticket at the time. He further alleged that the opposition revived the old footage after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his candidacy from the Sitamarhi Assembly constituency.