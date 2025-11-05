 Bihar Elections 2025: Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Pinto Goes Viral; Leader Claims Same Footage Surfaced 2 Years Ago
Bihar Elections 2025: Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Pinto Goes Viral; Leader Claims Same Footage Surfaced 2 Years Ago

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Alleged Obscene VIDEOS Of Sitamarhi BJP Candidate Sunil Pinto Goes Viral | X

Sitamarhi (Bihar), November 05: The political heat in Bihar is on the rise ahead of the assembly elections 2025. A political controversy erupted in Sitamarhi after an alleged obscene video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and former MP Sunil Kumar Pinto went viral on social media. The video hit the internet days before the state is going to vote for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 6.

The videos of the BJP leader are being widely shared on social media, however, there is no official confirmation over the authenticity of the viral videos. Sunil Kumar Pinto has also not issued any detailed statement in connection with the controversy.

Viral Videos

Two separate clips are reportedly circulating on social media - one of them shows a man in an objectionable position with a woman and the other video shows a naked man involved in inappropriate behaviour over a video call with a nude woman.

Opposition Reacts

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, the opposition parties started reacting to it and targetting the BJP leader. They are demanding clarification from the BJP candidate over the controversial video clips.

Investigation Demand

The BJP supporters and party workers are claiming that it was a political conspiracy to damage the reputation of Pinto ahead of polls. They also suggested that the video clips could be fake or morphed, demanding for an impartial investigation into the matter.

Sunil Kumar Issues Clarification

Reacting to the controversy, Sunil Kumar Pinto said that the same video had surfaced around two years ago, when he was serving as an MP. He alleged that the video was originally circulated to deny him a party ticket at that time.

Blackmail And Extortion

Pinto further stated that after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his candidacy, his opponents resurfaced the old video to tarnish his image. He added that ₹2 crore was allegedly demanded during the earlier blackmail attempt, and three people were already jailed in connection with the case. Calling it a “political conspiracy,” Pinto urged voters not to fall for misleading propaganda being spread by his rivals.

