Bihar Election 2025 Results: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Yadav Falls To Fourth In Mahua; LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Lead

Mahua: The Mahua seat in Vaishali district has become one of the most scrutinised contests of the Bihar election 2025, with early counting trends showing a clear setback for Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) candidate Tej Pratap Yadav. The former minister, who previously held the seat under the RJD banner, has slipped to fourth place as counting progresses.

According to the latest figures from the counting centre after four rounds, Tej Pratap has secured just over 2,000 votes, placing him far behind his nearest competitors. AIMIM’s Amit Kumar has overtaken him, pushing him out of the top three at an early stage.

Tej Pratap trails as LJP(RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh widens his lead

The strongest gains so far have been made by Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). He began the day with a lead of 1,409 votes after the first round and has steadily expanded that margin. After four rounds, Singh is ahead by 4,103 votes with 12,897 votes recorded in his favour.

RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan is in second place with 8,794 votes. AIMIM candidate Amit Kumar follows with 4,569 votes, while Tej Pratap stands at 2,121. Several other candidates, including independents and nominees of smaller parties, remain far behind.

Comments from political leaders have reflected the tense atmosphere around the early trends. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told PTI that voters had opted for what he described as “Modi Nitish good governance”, calling the trends positive for the NDA. Congress leaders, meanwhile, have urged caution, with State Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru saying the party expected a “free and fair” count, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram raising broader concerns about voter trust and transparency.

Mahua, A Key Constituency

Mahua has historically witnessed swings between major alliances. In 2020, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan won the seat with 62,580 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen by over 13,000 votes. Before that, Tej Pratap Yadav held the constituency for the RJD, reflecting the impact of the Yadav family’s local influence.

This year’s contest has added a new layer of complexity, with Tej Pratap contesting under the new JJD banner and facing both his former party and the NDA. Local issues such as employment, road connectivity and agricultural stability continue to shape voter expectations.

Further rounds of counting will clarify whether the early gap between Singh and Raushan narrows or whether the LJP(RV) candidate consolidates the lead that has defined the morning’s trends.