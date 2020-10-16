Bihar Election 2020: When Sonakshi Sinha didn't know basic question about Ramayana despite having a brother named Luv

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv, who represented the Patna Saheb constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, is now contesting the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. The 'Paltan' actor will be contesting as a Congress candidate from Patna Saheb's Bankipore constituency.

While Luv Sinha is making headlines ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, his sister Sonakshi Sinha has kept a low-key status on social media, following the online bullying she faced on the internet after failing to answer a question about the Hindu epic - 'Ramayana'.

Last year, the actress invited trolls when she failed to answer a question related to 'Ramayana', during Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' episode. On the popular quiz show, the 'Dabangg' actress was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" After getting confused between the four options given to her in the game - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama -- Sinha had used her lifelines to choose the right answer.

After the episode went on air, she was trolled heavily, given that her father's name is Shatrughan and her brothers are named Luv and Kush (inspired by Ramayana). In addition, the name of Sinha's house is also Ramayan.

Big B had also mocked the actress for not knowing the answer.