Bihar Election 2020: Shatrughan Sinha's son takes aim in Bankipore, Sonakshi likely to campaign

Luv Sinha, the 39-year-old son of film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who represented the Patna Saheb constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, is now contesting the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 as a Congress candidate from the Bankipore constituency.

Notably, he is educated abroad like one of his opponents, the 33-year-old Pushpam Priya Chaudhury. Both are contesting against each other at Bankipore assembly constitutency, one of the assembly segments of Patna Saheb.

Luv Sinha filed his papers as Congress candidate accompanied by two senior Congress MPs, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Shakti Singh Gohil, today. Meanwhile, Pushpam, a candidate of newly floated Plurals Party, backed by Prashant Kishore, once advisor to Nitish Kumar, submitted her papers alone before the returning officer.

Luv is a graduate from the School of Communications, Webster University, Missouri (USA) in 2004. His opponent, Pushpam Priya, has a Masters' degree in Public Administration from the School of Political Science, London and an MA in Development Studies from the University of Sussex in 2016. Both the fresh candidates have no criminal antecedents.

Luv had acted in two films - 'Sadiyaan' in 2009 and 'Paltan' in 2018, both failed to garner the popular support of the viewers. Pushpam Priya had posted full Page One advertisements on both English and Hindi newspapers before coming to Patna from London in March and presented herself as a chief ministerial candidate.

Luv Sinha was seen actively campaigning for his father during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ms Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, had accompanied Luv for filing the papers. She said that the entire family would campaign for the Congress candidate. "Saheb (Shatrughan) will also come soon," she said, adding that Sonakshi will come depending on her schedule.

Poonam, who had campaigned by her husband during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Luv's twin brother,Kush, is also reaching to campaign for his brother. She claimed that the family believed in the principle of being high in performance and low in publicity. "Our campaign will be low key and Luv will visit the voters individually," Poonam said.

She claimed Shatrughan Sinha had visited Patna even when elections were not planned. "He comes to the airport,straight into action,unlike other leaders who practice in publicity only," she said.

Their main opponent is the sitting BJP MLA, Nitin Nabin, who has represented Bankipore for the last three terms. His father, Nabin Kishore Sinha, was also a veteran BJP leader and MLA from the region. A former member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Sushmna Sahu, is also contesting against the official party nominee.

Bankipore is at the heart of the capital and among the voters are residents of Kadamkuan, a colony of lawyers and judges, Rajendra Nagar, a high-profile residential colony of doctors and professors, Patna University, Collectorate and Gandhi Maidan's commercial areas.