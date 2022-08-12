Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav meets Opposition leaders in Delhi - Here's what they discussed

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is in the national capital for the first time after taking the oath of office, held meetings with Opposition leaders on Friday. The RJD leader met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja.

Speaking to news agency ANI, D Raja said they discussed the ongoing political development and added that the Left parties will continue to support RJD in Bihar.

"Discussed political developments... it'll be a prelude for 2024 fight & help secular-democratic party to defeat BJP. Left parties will continue to support RJD, we want non-BJP govt in Patna," said D Raja.

After the meeting, Tejashwi said in a tweet that he met the two Left leaders and had a positive discussion on the current social, economic and political scenario prevailing in the country and Bihar.

"Bihar, the land which gave birth to democracy, has again shown the way to the country," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav is also expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi later in the day.

Meanwhile, Yadav's visit to Delhi holds significance as Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad is here and the finalisation of names of ministers is set to be high on the agenda during discussions between the two.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

(With PTI inputs)