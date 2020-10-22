Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was subsequently admitted on Thursday to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna for treatment.
The 68-year-old minister himself took to Twitter to announce the news of his coronavirus infection. While confirming that all parameters are “perfectly normal,” Sushil Modi said that he will soon be back for campaigning, as the dates for the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020 inch closer.
“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” tweeted the minister from his official handle on the social media website.
Major political parties of Bihar are busy wooing voters and releasing manifesto for the Assembly polls which is going to be conducted in Bihar in three phases and counting will take place on November 10.
The BJP is contesting the Bihar election in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) is contesting on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member state Assembly.
The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ - an alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties has already released its manifesto.
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan released its manifesto on Wednesday for Bihar Assembly poll in Patna.
