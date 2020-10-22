Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was subsequently admitted on Thursday to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna for treatment.

The 68-year-old minister himself took to Twitter to announce the news of his coronavirus infection. While confirming that all parameters are “perfectly normal,” Sushil Modi said that he will soon be back for campaigning, as the dates for the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020 inch closer.

“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” tweeted the minister from his official handle on the social media website.