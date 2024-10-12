 Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Shifts Into New Bungalow At 5 Desh Ratna Marg In Patna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Shifts Into New Bungalow At 5 Desh Ratna Marg In Patna

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Shifts Into New Bungalow At 5 Desh Ratna Marg In Patna

Tejashwi Yadav had occupied this bungalow during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. However after the government changed in February this year, he was served a notice by the Building Construction Department and was asked to vacate the residence. The bungalow has now been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary | ANI

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday shifted into the official bungalow at 5 Desh Ratna Marg in Patna on the Vijayadashami.

Tejashwi Yadav had occupied this bungalow during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. However after the government changed in February this year, he was served a notice by the Building Construction Department and was asked to vacate the residence. The bungalow has now been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Samrat Choudhary along with his wife, daughter and other family members entered the bungalow which will now serve as his residence cum camp office.

Read Also
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam...
article-image

About The Controversy Surrounding The Bungalow

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller

The bungalow has been the subject of controversy recently with allegations from BJP leaders claiming that new household equipment, including air conditioners, had been replaced with old ones.

The accusations sparked a response from RJD leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, who threatened legal action against those making such claims.

The bungalow has been in the headlines since 2015 when Tejashwi Yadav first assumed office. Significant renovations were made at the time, reportedly transforming the residence into a five-star hotel-like space, with crores of rupees spent on it.

Read Also
Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers...
article-image

The extravagant spending drew criticism from the then Deputy Chief Minister, Late Sushil Kumar Modi, who questioned the wasteful expenditure.

'Bungalow Will No Longer Serve As A Symbol Of Exclusivity,' Says BJP State Spokesperson Nikhil Anand

BJP state spokesperson Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP OBC wing emphasised that the bungalow will no longer serve as a symbol of exclusivity.

“It will be accessible to the general public, and Samrat Chaudhary will address the issues of Bihar’s citizens from there. People can directly come here and meet with him to resolve the issue,” he claimed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: DGCA Begins Probe After Air India Express Flight IX613 Faces Hydraulic Failure,...

Tamil Nadu: DGCA Begins Probe After Air India Express Flight IX613 Faces Hydraulic Failure,...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group;...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group;...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In...

VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In...

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn...

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn...