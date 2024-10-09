 Bihar Introduces New Teacher Transfer Policy To Boost Education Quality, Over 180,000 Govt Teachers To Benefit
It prioritises teachers with serious illnesses and limits the number of female teachers in a school to 70. Transfers will occur every five years, benefiting over 180,000 teachers who have passed competency tests. Applications will be submitted online.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Representative image

The Bihar government has introduced a new policy for the transfer and posting of government school teachers, aimed at enhancing education quality. The revised guidelines prioritize teachers with serious illnesses and disabilities, limit the number of female teachers in a school to 70, and mandate transfers every five years.

Teachers will be given ten preferred posting options, with placements in the nearest subdivision or district. This initiative will benefit over 180,000 teachers who have passed competency tests required for government school recruitment. However, it will not apply to those appointed by local municipal bodies who have not completed the tests.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar stated, "All transfer applications will be submitted online. This new policy will standardize teacher transfers and postings, offering relief to educators while improving education quality." He emphasized that priority will be given to teachers who are seriously ill, disabled, widowed, divorced, living alone, or in husband-wife teacher pairs.

The policy applies exclusively to teachers selected through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), government teachers, and those who have passed the necessary tests.

(With inputs from PTI)

