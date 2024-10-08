 'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral

'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral

An image of an examination form listing Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as parents has gone viral, sparking laughter online. However, authenticity concerns and privacy issues have been raised.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: @indianrareimages

A recent viral image of an examination form has left users laughing. The form belongs to a candidate named Kundan, who listed his parents' names as Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone. Notably, Emraan's name is misspelled as "Emran Hasmi."

The examination form indicates that Kundan is an alumnus of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, graduating between 2017 and 2020. The photo was shared on Instagram with the caption "Bollywood," prompting various reactions from users.

Comments varied widely, with one user joking, "The nepotism we support."

Others expressed surprise at Kundan's caste designation as BC (Backward Classes), with some clarifying the meaning of the abbreviation. However, the authenticity of the photograph has been questioned by many, with suggestions that it might be an AI edit.

FPJ Shorts
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat By Margin Of 70,626 Votes, Says 'Congress Set To Form Government With Majority'
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat By Margin Of 70,626 Votes, Says 'Congress Set To Form Government With Majority'
Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists In Letter To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists In Letter To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On Seeing His Different Side In Bigg Boss 18 (Video)
'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On Seeing His Different Side In Bigg Boss 18 (Video)

A few users also requested the Instagram page to blur Kundan’s phone number and personal details for privacy reasons.

This isn't the first time a viral post involving Bollywood names has made headlines. On February 17, 2024, a photograph featuring Sunny Leone’s name appeared on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination.

The admit card showcased the actress's name along with two of her pictures, stating that the examination would be held at Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj from 10 am to 12:05 pm.

In response to the viral admit card, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) confirmed that it was fake. Officials explained that the incorrect images had been uploaded by a candidate during the application process. After receiving complaints, the recruitment board took swift action to rectify the situation by reissuing the admit cards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam...

'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam...

Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage

Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage

'New Language Requirements For PGWP': Canada To Revise Post-Graduation Work Permit Rules Starting...

'New Language Requirements For PGWP': Canada To Revise Post-Graduation Work Permit Rules Starting...

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 454 Positions

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 454 Positions

IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here