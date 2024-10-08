'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral

Instagram: @indianrareimages

A recent viral image of an examination form has left users laughing. The form belongs to a candidate named Kundan, who listed his parents' names as Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone. Notably, Emraan's name is misspelled as "Emran Hasmi."

The examination form indicates that Kundan is an alumnus of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, graduating between 2017 and 2020. The photo was shared on Instagram with the caption "Bollywood," prompting various reactions from users.

Comments varied widely, with one user joking, "The nepotism we support."

Others expressed surprise at Kundan's caste designation as BC (Backward Classes), with some clarifying the meaning of the abbreviation. However, the authenticity of the photograph has been questioned by many, with suggestions that it might be an AI edit.

A few users also requested the Instagram page to blur Kundan’s phone number and personal details for privacy reasons.

This isn't the first time a viral post involving Bollywood names has made headlines. On February 17, 2024, a photograph featuring Sunny Leone’s name appeared on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination.

The admit card showcased the actress's name along with two of her pictures, stating that the examination would be held at Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj from 10 am to 12:05 pm.

In response to the viral admit card, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) confirmed that it was fake. Officials explained that the incorrect images had been uploaded by a candidate during the application process. After receiving complaints, the recruitment board took swift action to rectify the situation by reissuing the admit cards.