UP: Man Requests CM Yogi To Conduct Re-exam After Sunny Leone's Name, Photo Appeared On His Admit Card

A man requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct his exam after he could not appear to write the test for the police constable recruitment exam as Sunny Leone's name and photos appeared on his admit card.

Earlier, a photo of an admit card for the UP police constable recruitment exam went viral on social media after Sunny Leone's name and pictures mysteriously appeared on it.

In the photo posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the admit card can be seen with “Sunny Leon” written on it along with two photos of the actor. The admit card further stated that the examination is to be held at Kannauj's Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College from 10 am to 12:05 pm on February 17.

After the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) clarified that the admit card with Leone's name is not real and explained that a person uploaded wrong photos while signing up, the real person, identified as Dharmendra Singh, appeared today and gave a statement to the media when he was called at a police station, revealing the story behind this blunder.

When speaking to journalists after meeting police personnel, Singh said, “I am Dharmendra Singh from Kulpahar. I had applied for the UP police recruitment exam and provided correct credentials, including my name, photos, and Aadhar card number. However, when I received the admit card, I was surprised to see Sunny Leone's name and photo on it. I wanted to become a police officer and serve the people. I had been preparing for this exam for the past two years. After my name and photos on the admit card were changed, I did not appear for the exam. When I inquired about it, I was told that nothing could be done now. I request to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to conduct my exam."

The police test in Uttar Pradesh began on Saturday. It's a two-day test happening in two parts across all districts to hire 60,244 police constables.

Over 120 people were arrested across the state for pretending to be candidates in the test, as per news agency PTI citing police.