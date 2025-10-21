Bihar Congress Posts Picture Of Passenger Sleeping In Train Toilet; Indian Railways Calls It 'Misleading' | X/@RailMinIndia

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday fact-checked the Bihar Congress’s viral X post in which it took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Railways called the post “misleading”. It further advised social media users to avoid circulating “outdated or distorted” information.

“This post is misleading. Avoid circulating outdated or distorted information that misrepresents the ongoing efforts of Indian Railways,” the Indian Railways said.

Please refrain from such attempts to malign the reputation of the organisation or undermine the tireless service of over 12 lakh Railway employees," it added.

This post is misleading. Avoid circulating outdated or distorted information that misrepresents the ongoing efforts of Indian Railways. Please refrain from such attempts to malign the reputation of the organisation or undermine the tireless service of over 12 lakh Railway… https://t.co/cSkfky5jTU pic.twitter.com/VHjt2zZxUS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 21, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Bihar unit of the Congress shared an image showing a youth sleeping in a train toilet. The caption of the post read, "Dekhiye Modi-Nitish ne Bihar ko kahaan pahuncha diya. (Look, where Modi-Nitish has taken Bihar to.)"

Notably, the Bihar Congress shared the post days ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The Bihar Congress also shared a post of an overcrowded train, with a caption "Dekhiye 20 saal ka vikar (look at the development of 20 years)."

The voting for the Bihar assembly election 2025 is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The votes will be counted on November 14 and on the same day results will be declared. The main competition will be between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hiundustan Awami Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan includes the Congress, the RJD, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties.