Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, known for his political acumen, has done it again. He created a flutter in political and bureaucratic circles when he offered to touch the feet of a project engineer during a function in the state capital on Wednesday.

"Kahiye to hum aapka pair chhu lete hain (I will touch your feet if that is what you want),” he remarked, leaving the official dumbfounded.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges an IAS officer to speed up the work of extension of JP Ganga Path up to Kangan Ghat in Patna; tells him "I touch your feet, please finish the work on time." pic.twitter.com/82NoLnc1oO — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

The CM had just finished instructing the official to ensure all work was completed by the end of the year. He also assured him that the state government would provide all help to his construction company. Then, he sprang a surprise.

The drama unfolded at a function organised to dedicate a stretch of “JP Ganga Path”, an expressway along the river Ganga, to the public. A host of top leaders were present at the event but that did not deter Nitish.

On June 4, Nitish had offered to touch the feet of a senior IAS officer while imploring that the latter should settle land disputes at the earliest by carrying out extensive surveys.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who shared a video of the incident, reacted with scepticism. Tejashwi claimed, “There is no chief minister in the world so helpless and powerless as Nitish Kumar who talks about touching feet in front of BDOs, SDOs, police officers, senior officials, and even private employees of contractors. No one listens to the CM or follows his orders,” the RJD leader said.

पूरे विश्व में इतना असहाय,अशक्त,अमान्य,अक्षम, विवश,बेबस,लाचार और मजबूर कोई ही मुख्यमंत्री होगा जो BDO, SDO, थानेदार से लेकर वरीय अधिकारियों और यहाँ तक कि संवेदक के निजी कर्मचारी के सामने बात-बात पर हाथ जोड़ने और पैर पड़ने की बात करता हो?



बिहार में बढ़ते अपराध, बेलगाम भ्रष्टाचार,… pic.twitter.com/5a5lY4Pq5t — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 10, 2024

It was the reason for spike in crime, rampant corruption, migration and administrative anarchy in Bihar, he said.

“With a weak and helpless chief minister at the helm, a handful of serving and retired officers decide what happens in Bihar. They know that Nitish is a CM whose party is in the third position in terms of seats (in the assembly). I am not worried about power but about Bihar and also about the present and future of 14 crore people of the state,” Tejashwi added