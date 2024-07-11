 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate

The drama unfolded at a function organised to dedicate a stretch of “JP Ganga Path”, an expressway along the river Ganga, to the public. A host of top leaders were present at the event but that did not deter Nitish.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar | File

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, known for his political acumen, has done it again. He created a flutter in political and bureaucratic circles when he offered to touch the feet of a project engineer during a function in the state capital on Wednesday.  

"Kahiye to hum aapka pair chhu lete hain (I will touch your feet if that is what you want),” he remarked, leaving the official dumbfounded.

Read Also
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Patna's Medanta Hospital After Experiencing Pain In His Hand
article-image

The CM had just finished instructing the official to ensure all work was completed by the end of the year. He also assured him that the state government would provide all help to his construction company. Then, he sprang a surprise.

About The Drama

The drama unfolded at a function organised to dedicate a stretch of “JP Ganga Path”, an expressway along the river Ganga, to the public. A host of top leaders were present at the event but that did not deter Nitish.

On June 4, Nitish had offered to touch the feet of a senior IAS officer while imploring that the latter should settle land disputes at the earliest by carrying out extensive surveys.

Read Also
'Will Break Like Shiv Sena, NCP': Sanjay Raut Warns Nitish Kumar And Chandrababu Naidu, Says JDU &...
article-image

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Attack Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who shared a video of the incident, reacted with scepticism. Tejashwi claimed, “There is no chief minister in the world so helpless and powerless as Nitish Kumar who talks about touching feet in front of BDOs, SDOs, police officers, senior officials, and even private employees of contractors. No one listens to the CM or follows his orders,” the RJD leader said.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi's Feet; Says 'Some Who Won Here &...
article-image

It was the reason for spike in crime, rampant corruption, migration and administrative anarchy in Bihar, he said.

“With a weak and helpless chief minister at the helm, a handful of serving and retired officers decide what happens in Bihar. They know that Nitish is a CM whose party is in the third position in terms of seats (in the assembly). I am not worried about power but about Bihar and also about the present and future of 14 crore people of the state,” Tejashwi added

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Returns To New Delhi After Historic & Productive Visits To Russia & Austria

PM Modi Returns To New Delhi After Historic & Productive Visits To Russia & Austria

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Humility Or Helplessness? Foot-Touching Gesture Sparks Debate

India Weather Update For July 11: IMD Issues Red Alert In Most States In India

India Weather Update For July 11: IMD Issues Red Alert In Most States In India

Shocking: 12-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beaten After Refusing to Bring Alcohol For Goons In UP's Unnao

Shocking: 12-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beaten After Refusing to Bring Alcohol For Goons In UP's Unnao

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Cooler Temperature, IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Cooler Temperature, IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers