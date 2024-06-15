Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Patna's Medanta Hospital Hospital After Experiencing Pain In His Hand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited to Patna's Medanta Hospital after he complained of severe pain in his hand on Saturday morning.

The orthopedic department team at Medanta Hospital in Patna is overseeing Nitish Kumar's care.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nitish Kumar excessively campaigned for his NDA candidate in Bihar. After the results were declared, he participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi.

As per the latest update, after consultation with doctors at Medanta Hospital, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has now returned home. According to reports, after necessary examinations, the doctors prescribed him some medication for pain relief.

Nitish Kumar stayed at the hospital for about 1 hour. The cause of the pain was not immediately known.

Before this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fell ill on May 14. At that time, a team of doctors attended to him at the CM's residence. Considering his health, the Chief Minister's office issued a letter. It clearly stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had fallen ill, and therefore, all programs scheduled for May 14 were canceled.