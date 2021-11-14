Bihar: Body of RTI activist found burned and tossed by roadside in Madhubani district

The body of a 22-year-old journalist and RTI activist, who was kidnapped four days ago, was found on Friday evening - burned and tossed by the roadside - near a village in Bihar's Madhubani district, reports NDTV.

Buddhinath Jha, alias Avinash Jha, was a journalist working with a local news portal. He disappeared two days after he uploaded a Facebook post that named medical clinics that he alleged were "fake". His work had led to the closure of some such clinics and massive fines for others.

During his reporting, Buddhinath apparently received numerous threats and offers of lakhs in bribes, neither of which deterred him. He was last seen around 10 pm on Tuesday - on the feed of a CCTV installed near his home near Lohia Chowk in Benipatti. His house is less than 400 metres from the town's police station.

The feed shows him coming out of his home, which is on a narrow lane, several times from 9 pm, and walking about on the nearby main road speaking on his mobile phone. The feed also shows him going to his clinic (on the same lane as his home) several times while talking on the phone. The last time he is seen he leaves home at 9.58 pm wearing a yellow scarf around his neck, adds adds NDTV.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:50 AM IST