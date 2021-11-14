e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:22 PM IST

Bihar ATS arrests Indian Army jawan Ganesh Prasad on charges of spying for Pakistan

Ganesh is alleged to have passed information about field formations to his Facebook friend, a woman doctor with the Pakistani Navy.
P V Kondal Rao
ATS | Photo: Representative Image

Acting on the direction of Army Intelligence, ATS of the Bihar police on Sunday arrested Ganesh Prasad, an army jawan posted at Pune on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Reportedly, Ganesh developed a friendship with a Pakistani Navy doctor when he was posted at Jodhpur two years back. They continued chatting since then.

He has been kept in Khagaul police station close to Bihar Regimental Centre. 0Ganesh hails from Asthawan in the Nalanda district.

His Facebook and WhatsApp were under Army Intelligence watch for the last two years. ATS claimed Ganesh was the victim of a honey trap by the enemies.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:22 PM IST
