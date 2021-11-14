Bihar ATS arrests Indian Army jawan Ganesh Prasad on charges of spying for Pakistan

Acting on the direction of Army Intelligence, ATS of the Bihar police on Sunday arrested Ganesh Prasad, an army jawan posted at Pune on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Ganesh is alleged to have passed information about field formations to his Facebook friend, a woman doctor with the Pakistani Navy.

Reportedly, Ganesh developed a friendship with a Pakistani Navy doctor when he was posted at Jodhpur two years back. They continued chatting since then.

He has been kept in Khagaul police station close to Bihar Regimental Centre. 0Ganesh hails from Asthawan in the Nalanda district.

His Facebook and WhatsApp were under Army Intelligence watch for the last two years. ATS claimed Ganesh was the victim of a honey trap by the enemies.

ALSO READ Bihar: Six arrested for kidnapping and murder of young journalist

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:22 PM IST