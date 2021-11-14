Bihar: Six arrested for kidnapping and murder of young journalist

Patna: Six people including a woman were arrested by Madhubani police, 200 kms from here in North Bihar on Sunday suspected to be involved in kidnapping and murder of 24 years old journalist and RTI activist.

According to Benipatti police' station, Awinash Kumar popularity known as Buddhinath was kidnapped on November 9 night and his charred body was found at Urena village on state highway 52 on Friday evening.

He had launched a campaign against "medical mafia" active in Madhubani through his web portal, facebook posts and seeking information about the private nursing homes and hospitals. Acting on his investigations, District civil surgeon had imposed fines of Rs 50.000 on four unregistered and sub-standard hospitals.

He had collected information about ten more unregistered and sub-standard hospitals and nursing homes and through his face book post on November 7 had announced he would be releasing reports on the working of other hospitals on November 15.

He had sought informations on the working of private hospitals through RTI act, which was not appreciated by the doctors.

His elder brother, Chandra Shekhar Kumar in his FIR with the police submitted the list of erring hospitals and nursing homes and alleged doctors, promoters and staff of the named hospitals were responsible for kidnapping and murder of Awinash.

Police registered FIR and acted against the hospitals today . Awinash had loaded the names of sub-standard hospitals allegdly fleecing the patients on his whatsapp , few hours before his kidnapping, police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:05 PM IST