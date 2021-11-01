FPJ Legal: Four get death sentence in Patna Gandhi Maidan Blast Case, life term for two

Patna: Special NIA court of Gurvinder Singh Malhotra on Monday sentenced four accused charged with Gandhi maidan blasts on October 27,2013. Court awarded life term to two,ten years imprisonment to two and one was awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment.

NIA court pronounced death penalty to Imtiaz Ansari, Haider Ali alias Black Beauty, Muzibullah Ansari and Noonan Ansari.

Serial blasts at platform number 10 of Patna junction and at different places in sprawling Gandhi Maidan had killed six and injured 89.

Blasts had taken place when the then chief minister of Gujarat and BJP's prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi was addressing Hoonkar rally.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:30 PM IST