Bihar Assembly passes resolution to not implement NRC amid uproar in the House

Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution moved by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared that the state would not implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) will be prepared in 2010 pattern avoiding contentious issues.

The opposition led by its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier sought adjournment of the normal business of the House to discuss NRC. RJD and BJP members came to blows in the well of the House as opposition members pressed for adjournment.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury adjourned the House for 15 minutes due to uproar over NRC and NPR .

After the House reassembled Nitish Kumar informed the House that he had written a letter to the Centre on February 15 declaring the state government's stand on NRC.

He also said that he has informed the Centre that NPR in amended form may cause harassment to the people in future. Additional clause in the law like birth place of parents should be scrapped. "Even I do not know about the place and year of my parents birth," Nitish said.

He read out speeches of the then members of the standing committee in the Home ministry and claimed that even RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had advocated for citizenship to the minority communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, Abdul Bari Sidiqqui, senior RJD MLA said that Nitish Kumar should categorically declare NRC would not be implemented in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi presented the Rs 2.91 lakh crores annual budget for 2020-21 which is Rs 11,000 crores higher than 2019-2020 budget.Highest allocation of Rs 36, 000 crores allocation has been made for education followed by health and road construction departments.

Budget allocation for the implementation of the seven areas by Nitish Kumar has been increased to connect all villages with metalled roads and have piped water supply to all villages by March 31, this year.