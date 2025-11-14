 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: PM Modi's Rallies Impact Poll Outcome As NDA Races Ahead, Mahagathbandhan Trails
As counting began for the Bihar Assembly elections, early trends showed the NDA crossing the halfway mark. Data indicated that PM Modi’s 14 rallies and roadshow significantly boosted voter turnout and strengthened the NDA’s position. Constituencies he visited saw higher participation, helping the alliance gain early leads over the Mahagathbandhan.

Friday, November 14, 2025
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

Patna: As vote counting is underway on Friday for the Bihar Assembly elections, an analysis of the data showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rallies played an important role in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gaining significant ground in early trends.

Details

The counting for postal ballots opened at 8.00 a.m., and EVM votes from 8.30 a.m., under tight security.

Across 243 constituencies, strong multi-tier arrangements are in place, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding inner perimeters and Bihar police maintaining outer security.

article-image

By around 9 a.m., the BJP, a key NDA partner, appeared to be leading in several important constituencies, according to early trends released by the Election Commission of India.

Trends showed NDA crossing the halfway mark as counting progressed.

Political observers and NDA strategists point to PM Modi's strong campaign presence in Bihar.

During the election, PM Modi held 14 rallies and a roadshow, mobilising voters across key districts. His frequent visits are believed to have energised the base and translated into higher turnout in constituencies where he campaigned heavily.

article-image

In the first phase of polling, the state recorded a high voter turnout, reflecting widespread engagement. The second phase saw even more intense participation, with a provisional turnout of 67.14 per cent, according to election officials.

PM Modi himself expressed optimism earlier, saying that the "record turnout" demonstrated the public's desire to "retain the NDA government".

The constituencies where PM Modi campaigned reported higher voter participation, compared to areas where he did not hold public meetings.

On October 24, before formally launching the NDA's election campaign in Bihar, PM Modi paid tribute to social leader and Bharat Ratna awardee 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur in his ancestral village in Samastipur and met his family.

article-image
article-image

PM Modi also addressed an election rally in Samastipur, where 71.74 per cent of voters participated during the first phase. On the same day, he held a rally in Begusarai, witnessing a voter turnout of 69.87 per cent.

On October 30, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, where first-phase voter turnout was 71.81 per cent and 63.86 per cent, respectively.

