 Bihar Elections Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Leading From Raghopur, Maithali Thakur Ahead By Over 4,000 Votes In Alinagar - VIDEO
The opposition’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, is currently trailing by 26,963 votes (-343). Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party has regained the lead in Round 7 of counting and now leads with 27,306 votes (+343).

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Patna: Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 195 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, is ahead in 42 seats in the 243-seat Assembly. The BJP is heading towards becoming the single largest party in the state and is currently leading in 89 seats.

article-image

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the eighth round of counting, singer-turned-politician and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading over RJD’s Binod Mishra by a margin of 4,638 votes.

"This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them," Maithili Thakur said as she leads from the Alinagar seat.

The two-phase polling, which concluded on November 11, recorded 66.91 percent voter participation.

PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters at 6:00 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 6:00 pm to join celebrations following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

