Bihar Elections Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Leading From Raghopur, Maithali Thakur Ahead By Over 4,000 Votes In Alinagar - VIDEO

Patna: Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 195 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, is ahead in 42 seats in the 243-seat Assembly. The BJP is heading towards becoming the single largest party in the state and is currently leading in 89 seats.

The opposition’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, is currently trailing by 26,963 votes (-343). Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party has regained the lead in Round 7 of counting and now leads with 27,306 votes (+343).

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the eighth round of counting, singer-turned-politician and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading over RJD’s Binod Mishra by a margin of 4,638 votes.

"This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them," Maithili Thakur said as she leads from the Alinagar seat.

The two-phase polling, which concluded on November 11, recorded 66.91 percent voter participation.

PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters at 6:00 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 6:00 pm to join celebrations following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.